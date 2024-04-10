 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Area thinclads win big at Pleasanton

Track and field athletes from Marmaton Valley, Crest, Southern Coffey and Yates Center were in Pleasanton Tuesday, with many bringing home top medals.

Sports

April 10, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Crest High's Aubrey Allen runs in the 1600 meters at a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PLEASANTON — Area athletes continued to shine Tuesday in the 2024 track and field season, racking up medals aplenty at the Pleasanton Invitational.

Marmaton Valley, Crest, Southern Coffey County and Yates Center thinclads were among the participants.

Highlighting the day were gold-medal finishes by Marmaton Valley’s Piper Barney in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, and Janae Granere in the 400-meter dash and long jump; Southern Coffey County’s Emily Ludolph in the discus and shot put; Crest’s Josie Walter in the 800-meter run and Peyton Schmidt in the 3200-meter run. 

