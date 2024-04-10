Area thinclads win big at Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Area athletes continued to shine Tuesday in the 2024 track and field season, racking up medals aplenty at the Pleasanton Invitational.

Marmaton Valley, Crest, Southern Coffey County and Yates Center thinclads were among the participants.

Highlighting the day were gold-medal finishes by Marmaton Valley’s Piper Barney in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump, and Janae Granere in the 400-meter dash and long jump; Southern Coffey County’s Emily Ludolph in the discus and shot put; Crest’s Josie Walter in the 800-meter run and Peyton Schmidt in the 3200-meter run.