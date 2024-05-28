Area track athletes cap year in Wichita

WICHITA — Iola, Humboldt and Southern Coffey County athletes tested themselves against the best of the best over the weekend at the state track meet.

Iola High’s Keegan Hill, running in the boys Class 3A 3200-meter run, took 15th in the state at 10 minutes, 44.45 seconds, while Humboldt High’s brother-sister duo of Sam and Laney Hull, each competed in their respective 3A high jump divisions. Sam Hull, a senior, took 14th, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches, while Laney Hull, a junior, took 13th, finishing at 4’10”.

Southern Coffey County’s Reeston Cox ended his senior year as a three-time state qualifier, all in throwing events.

He finished 12th in the Class 1A javelin, 14th in the discus and 15th in the shot put. His Lady Titan teammate Emily Ludolph also took 15th in the shot put.

Humboldt High's Laney Hull approaches the high jump bar Friday at the state track meet. Humboldt High's Sam Hull clears the high bar at the state track meet.

THE TWO-DAY track and field extravaganza, hosting schools from Class 1A through Class 6A, ended on an odd note.

An approaching storm front, accompanied by torrential rains, gusty winds and frequent lightning, forced track officials to suspend the action Saturday evening with only one event remaining: the Class 6A boys 4×400-meter relay.

Those six relay teams had to wait for more than three hours until the storms passed, leaving them to run in front of an empty Cessna Stadium, and nearly all of the other teams having long since vacated the venue.

Because the final relay had no bearing on team standings, the team plaques were handed out well before the final gun sounded as well.

Southern Coffey County High's Reeston Cox throws the javelin Friday at the state track meet. Southern Coffey County High's Emily Ludolph throws the shot put at the state track meet.

KANSAS STATE TRACK MEET

Class 3A

Boys

3200 meters — 15. Keegan Hill, Iola, 10:44.45

High jump — 14. Sam Hull, Humboldt, 5’8”

Girls

High jump — 13. Laney Hull, 4’10”

Class 1A

Boys

100 meters — 13. Cooper Scharff, MV, 11.58; 16. Brenton Edgerton, 11.79

200 meters — 12. Cooper Scharff, MV, 16. Gentry McGhee, 24.38

4x100m relay — 11. Crest (Brody Hobbs, Jerry Rodriguez, Gentry McGhee, Brenton Edgerton), 45.76

Long jump — 4. Jerry Rodriguez, Crest, 20’10.25; 14. Cooper Scharff, MV, 19’4”

Discus — 14. Reeston Cox, SCC, 116’1”

Javelin — 12. Reeston Cox, SCC, 148’10”

Shot put — 15. Reeston Cox, SCC, 40’8.75”; 16. Brayden Lawson, MV, 40’4”

Girls

400 meters — 5. Janae Granere, MV, 1:01.29

1600 meters — 9. Josie Walter, Crest, 5:43.43

3200 meters — 5. Josie Walter, Crest, 12:19.23; 7. Peyton Schmidt, 12:24.02

100m hurdles — 8. Hanna Schmidt, Crest, 18.15 (15.97 in prelims); 13. Mia Coleman, Crest, 17.32

300m hurdles — 9. Piper Barney, MV, 49.04; 15. Hanna Schmidt, Crest, 52.53

4x100m relay — DNF. Crest (Kaelin Nilges, Hanna Schmidt, Kinley Edgerton, Mia Coleman)

4x400m relay — 15. Marmaton Valley (Maria Forero, Payton Scharff, Janae Granere, Piper Barney), 4:27.58

4x800m relay — 16. Crest (Jaycee Schmidt, Kinley Edgerton, Kim Coleman, Aubrey Allen), 11:22.42

Long jump — 4. Piper Barney, MV, 17’2”; 5. Janae Granere, MV, 16’11.75”; 16. Hanna Schmidt, Crest, 14’9.75”

Triple jump — 2. Janae Granere, MV, 36’5.25”; 11. Piper Barney, MV, 33’5.25”

Shot put — 15. Emily Ludolph, SCC, 32’10”