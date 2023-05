WICHITA — Area high schools raked in the medals at the KSHSAA state track meet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium over the weekend.

Crest’s Josie Walter and Peyton Schmidt finished tops in the girls 3200-meter run and Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere and Piper Barney combined to bring home five medals.

Humboldt’s Maddox Johnson also threw his all-time best throw in the boys javelin for a fourth- place medal distance of 175 feet, 9 inches.