Around the NFL

HOUSTON (AP) — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night’s 24-9 victory overthe Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and did not return.

McCaffrey had seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for nine yards before he was injured.

McCaffrey, a 2019 All-Pro, pulled up on the game’s third series while running a sweep and did not return. McCaffrey, who missed 13 games last season due to injuries, appeared on the verge of a big game and there’s no denying the Panthers have a completely different offense without him in the backfield.