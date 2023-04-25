As long as they have Embiid, 76ers are a force to be reckoned with

A few days ago, Doc Rivers laughed when somebody asked if he’d ever seen a street fight like Game 3.

“I played for the Knicks,” the Sixers coach said after his team brawled its way to a 3-0 series lead against the Nets on Thursday.

And, hey, maybe bully ball is back. As of Sunday evening, the Eastern Conference semis look like they are going to have a serious 1980s flair with the Knicks and Celtics poised to join the Sixers as three of the last four teams standing. Throw in the Bucks and you’d have the same final four as 40 years ago, when the Sixers beat the Knicks and Bucks en route to their most recent NBA championship. Even if the Heat prevail, you’ll have a conference semis with three or four of the NBA’s top 10 teams in overall defense, defensive rebounding, opponents’ field goal percentage, and opponents’ turnover percentage.