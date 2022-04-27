 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Athletes thrive at Marv Smith Invitational

Area athletes put on quite a show Tuesday.

April 27, 2022

Humboldt High’s Colton Johnson clears the bar in the high jump Tuesday in Iola. Johnson wound up taking third.

Area athletes put on quite a show Tuesday for the inaugural Marv Smith Invitational, hosted by Iola High School.

From a breathtaking 200-meter dash, in which the top three finishers were separated by .04 seconds, to Iola’s Kaster Trabuc storming from behind to win the 1600 meters, there were several noteworthy performances at Iola’s Riverside Park.

The aforementioned 200 meters saw three standout area sprinters — Iola’s Brett Willis, Marmaton Valley’s Jaedon Granere and Chanute’s Rawley Chard running stride for stride down the stretch.

