Australian Open serves up start to tennis season

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Get ready for the Australian Open before play begins with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:

When is the Australian Open draw? When do matches start?

The draw to set the brackets for the women’s and men’s singles fields is Thursday in Australia (Wednesday in the United States). The time in Melbourne is 15 hours later than on the middle of the United States, so when play begins in the tournament’s main draw on Sunday morning in Australia, it will be Saturday night in New York. In general, matches begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 p.m. the night before CST), and the night sessions start at 7 p.m. local time (2 a.m. CST).

How to watch the Australian Open on TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

What are the betting odds for the Australian Open?

Defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner are listed as the money-line favorites to win the Australian Open, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka — who won each of the past two Australian Opens and the U.S. Open in September — is followed by 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff. Iga Swiatek, who owns five Grand Slam titles but none from the Australian Open, is next, as is Elena Rybakina. Sinner, whose first Grand Slam trophy arrived at Melbourne Park a year ago and second came at the U.S. Open, is listed ahead of four-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz and 24-time Slam champ Novak Djokovic. There’s a drop to fourth pick Alexander Zverev.

Where is the Australian Open played?

The Australian Open is played on outdoor hard courts at Melbourne Park. Women play best-of-three-set matches; men play best-of-five. There are separate day and night sessions. The event lasts 15 days. There are retractable roofs on the three largest courts: Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts against Christopher O’Connell of Australia during their third-round match at the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in New York. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS

Who will be the top seeds at the Australian Open?

Sabalenka will be the top-seeded woman, and Sinner will be the top-seeded man.

What is the Australian Open singles schedule?

— Jan. 12-14: First Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 15-16: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Jan. 17-18: Third Round (Women and Men)