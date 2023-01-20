 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Australian Open Saturday lookahead

Britain's Andy Murray will take the main stage at the Australian Open on Saturday when he goes head-to-head with Roberto Bautista Agut. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park.

January 20, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his men's singles match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 20, 2023. Murray won the match in five sets, taking five hours and 45 minutes. It was the longest match of Murray’s career. (William West/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round. That came after a match that lasted nearly 5 hours in the first round. 

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He is bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam event for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017. The 35-year-old Murray had a metal hip inserted in 2019. Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will test out his sore hamstring when he plays 27th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Djokovic is 9-1 for his career against Dimitrov. Djokovic would equal Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles if he wins the Australian Open. No. 4 Caroline Garcia and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are among the women in third-round action as Week 1 comes to a close.

