 | Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Baltimore blanks KC

Kansas City dropped its second straight game to Baltimore Sunday, as the Orioles' Matt Harvey pitched six shutout innings in a 5-0 win.

July 19, 2021 - 10:15 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Harvey ended his nine-game losing skid with his best performance in years, pitching six crisp innings and sending the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Sunday.

Harvey (4-10) had been winless in 12 starts since his previous victory on May 1. The former All-Star allowed just three singles, walked one and struck out two against his former team.

Harvey’s six innings matched his season high. This was the first time since September 2018 that Harvey pitched at least six innings and didn’t allow a run.

