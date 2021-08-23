 | Mon, Aug 23, 2021
Baltimore skid hits 18 straight

A 3-1 Atlanta victory sent the Baltimore Orioles to their 18th straight defeat Sunday, the longest such skid in 16 years. Kansas City lost 19 in a row in 2005.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1 on Sunday, extending the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games.

Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.

Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18. Atlanta came into the day with a five-game lead over Philadelphia atop the NL East.

