Banner day in Burlington

BURLINGTON — There was plenty of late drama on the wrestling mat Saturday.

Iola and Humboldt High’s grapplers were at the Burlington Invitational, their first action since returning from Christmas break, and a cast of familiar characters were battling it out for a tournament championship.

Humboldt High senior Cole Mathes, who earlier in the day captured his 100th career victory, found himself in unfamiliar territory in the 190-pound title match — trailing in points.

In fact, McPherson’s Brock Richardson, leading 3-2 early in the third period, got five quick points with a reversal and then a three-point near fall to lead 8-2.

But Mathes showed a flair for the dramatic, quickly slipping out of Richardson’s grasp, reversing course and getting a pin himself to secure the title. Iola High’s Addilyn Wacker brings her opponent to the mat Saturday at the Burlington Invitational. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MEANWHILE, Iola High’s Zoie Hesse, in a showdown of unbeatens in the girls 190-pound division, was up against Ali Simhiser of Fort Scott.

Simhiser got a quick takedown and a 3-0 lead, but Hesse responded with a reversal, followed by a four-point near fall — coming within an inch or so of ending the match in the first period.

Alas, the two athletes battled to an impasse through the balance of the first period and through the second.

But Simhiser got the upper hand midway through the third period to secure a pin at the 3:11 mark as Hesse settled for second.

THE BURLINGTON tournament featured several other sterling performances for the Mustang and Cub wrestlers.

Humboldt’s Curt Shannon and Taevyn Baylor joined Mathes atop the medal stand by winning their respective weight classes. Shannon took first at 126 pounds on the boys side; Baylor won the girls’ 155-pound weight group.

Meanwhile, Iola’s Kale Pratt won a semifinal thriller over Jake Doles of Wesleyville, 11-6, but came up short in the championship match at 157 pounds falling via pin to Chisholm Miller of Cherryvale.

Iola’s Evan Lacrone added a third-place finish by going 4-1 at 138 pounds. Addilyn Wacker also secured a third-place medal in the girls’ 130-pound group.

Humboldt’s Savannah Koch and Gabriella Vargas-Garcia also secured top-three finishes at 190 and 235 pounds, respectively.

Iola’s wrestlers are in Wellsville for a dual meet Friday before traveling to Labette County Saturday for a tournament. Humboldt hosts Fredonia on Thursday.