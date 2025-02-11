Baseball legends among ACC Hall of Fame inductees

As part of Allen Community College’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class, the Iola Register will feature a bio of each inductee.

1983 Baseball Team

The 1982-83 Red Devil Baseball team made history as the first Allen squad to qualify for the NJCAA World Series.

After winning both the Region 6 and District Championships, they advanced to Grand Junction, Colorado, to compete for a national title. The team finished in third place with an impressive 47-12 record. Additionally, three players earned spots on the All-Tournament team: outfielder Scott Vondemcamp, catcher Billy Qualls, and designated hitter Duane Wales.

Val McLean

Dr. Valis McLean ACCC Baseball Coach

Valis McLean dedicated 37 years to coaching the Red Devil baseball team, becoming one of the most accomplished coaches in NJCAA history. At the time of his retirement, he held the record for the most wins among all active NJCAA coaches, finishing his career with an impressive 1,155 wins and 725 losses. During his tenure, he had only seven seasons that were under 500.

In 2006, McLean became the first Kansas coach to be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame, a testament to his extraordinary contributions to the sport. During his tenure at Allen, he led two teams to the NJCAA World Series, first in 1983 and again in 2000. His teams also captured seven Jayhawk Conference Championships and seven Eastern Region Championships.

Coach McLean’s impact extended far beyond team achievements. He coached 10 All-Americans, 56 All-Region players, and 89 All-Conference players. Over 500 of his athletes went on to compete at four-year schools, and 48 signed professional baseball contracts, reflecting his legacy of player development and success. John Masterson

John Masterson ACCC baseball coach

John Masterson served as the coach of the Red Devils baseball team from 1973 to 1977, achieving an impressive record of 64-37 — the best of any coach at the time. He left behind a talented group of sophomores, who, under Coach McLean’s leadership and alongside McLean’s recruits, secured the Jayhawk Eastern Division title in 1978.

Following his coaching tenure, Masterson spent the next eight years working in the banking industry while also coaching Iola’s American Legion Baseball team. In 1985, he returned to the college as athletic director and dean of students. By 1988, he had advanced to the role of vice president for administrative affairs, and in 1992, he was named Allen’s president.

Masterson served as ACC president until June 30, 2022, dedicating over 40 years to the college in various capacities. In the summer of 2024, he returned as interim president, serving until January 2025. To this day, Masterson remains a passionate supporter of Red Devil athletics and is a regular presence at their games.