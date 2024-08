HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s Marilyn Davis was the guest of honor at the Aug. 24 vintage baseball game held at Walter Johnson Field.

Davis, who was deemed Miss 1860 Baseball Queen, threw out the first pitch before posing with players from the Topeka Westerns and Hutchinson Baseball Club.

The game followed, which adhered to the original rules of baseball, including original hand-stitched baseballs, oddly shaped bats and, of course, no gloves for the fielders.