Basketball at the break

The area high school basketball season is still in its early days. The holiday break often gives coaches a chance to reflect on what their team has done this year.

Iola boys are 1-5 at the break. The Mustangs picked up a 52-47 win over West Franklin High School. Senior Tyler Boeken has been the key for Iola so far, averaging a double-double. Iola girls are also 1-5. Junior Aysha Houk has scored in double digits twice this season. Houk also leads the team in points per game with six. The Mustangs will host St.Mary’s-Colgan when the season resumes on Jan. 4.

Crest’s Ross Snovelle and Kayla Hermreck play defense against SCC. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Crest’s Ethan Prasko and SCC’s Mitchyl Walters battle for the ball. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Iola’s Mac Leonard dribbles in a game at Central Heights. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Iola’s Josei Plumlee plays defense against Central Heights. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Crest’s Lindsey Godderz drives the ball down the court. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Humboldt’s Brooklyn Ellis prepares to shoot the ball Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register Iola’s Eli Adams about to take flight during a game Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register 7 photos

Humboldt boys started the season on a 3-0 run before dropping a game to Erie High School. Trey Sommer leads the team with 16.6 points per game. Humboldt’s offense is averaging 51 points per game. The Cub defense has also been solid.