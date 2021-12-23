 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Basketball at the break

At the holiday break, some teams are winless, some are on winning streaks, and some are struggling. After the break, the high school basketball season really goes into full gear.

December 23, 2021 - 8:47 AM

Iola's Aysha Houk brings the ball out. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

The area high school basketball season is still in its early days. The holiday break often gives coaches a chance to reflect on what their team has done this year.

Iola boys are 1-5 at the break. The Mustangs picked up a 52-47 win over West Franklin High School. Senior Tyler Boeken has been the key for Iola so far, averaging a double-double. Iola girls are also 1-5. Junior Aysha Houk has scored in double digits twice this season. Houk also leads the team in points per game with six. The Mustangs will host St.Mary’s-Colgan when the season resumes on Jan. 4.

Crest’s Ross Snovelle and Kayla Hermreck play defense against SCC. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Crest’s Ethan Prasko and SCC’s Mitchyl Walters battle for the ball. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Iola’s Mac Leonard dribbles in a game at Central Heights. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Iola’s Josei Plumlee plays defense against Central Heights. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Crest’s Lindsey Godderz drives the ball down the court. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Humboldt’s Brooklyn Ellis prepares to shoot the ball Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Iola’s Eli Adams about to take flight during a game Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Humboldt boys started the season on a 3-0 run before dropping a game to Erie High School. Trey Sommer leads the team with 16.6 points per game. Humboldt’s offense is averaging 51 points per game. The Cub defense has also been solid.

