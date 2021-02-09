Basketball games a no-go

Wintry weather has forced Humboldt and Marmaton Valley High’s basketball teams to call off their games tonight. The Cubs were to play Neodesha. Marmaton Valley also had its Monday against at home against Uniontown called off on top of tonight’s matchup with Northeast-Arma.
Iola High’s games at Prairie View are still on, although school officials noted the Iola girls will start against the Buffalos at 4:30 p.m., about 90 minutes earlier than normal. The boys game will immediately follow.
Marmaton Valley will play Uniontown Thursday. No makeup date has been announced fo rate Humboldt-Neodesha or Marmaton Valley-Northeast games.
Additionally, MV’s home date with Altoona-Midway Friday is being shortened to boys only. That game will start at 6 p.m.