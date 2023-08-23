 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Basketball World Cup '23: How to watch, who's playing

The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago.

Tremont Waters (51) of Puerto Rico is guarded by Anthony Edwards (10) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) of the United States in the first half of a 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The United States defeated Puerto Rico 117-74. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

The Basketball World Cup — FIBA’s biggest tournament — starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10.

Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

