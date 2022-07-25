Battle-tested Indians ready for state tourney challenge

The Iola Indians’ bats are hot for Wednesday’s opening game of the Kansas State Tournament in Topeka.

The Iola Indians AA American Legion baseball team cruised their way to a Zone AA Tournament title July 15-17 after outscoring their opponents in three games, 28-2. Much of the offensive firepower had been coming in the later innings and it took until the sixth inning for the Indians to pull away for the eight-run victory in the final game.

“I feel good. I think we can all say that as a team,” said the Indians’ Trey Sommer, adding that the two-week break will be a benefit. “Just resting and taking it easy will be good. Hopefully we can show up to Topeka, win our three, four games and maybe make a run at the AA or AAA state title and maybe earn a trip to nationals in Alabama.”