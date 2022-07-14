Baumwart geared up for fall

Before Matt Baumwart became the athletics director and assistant principal at Iola High School, he was the assistant principal at Iola Middle School for a few years. His background includes a heavy emphasis on sports. From baseball and football to track and field and wrestling, Baumwart has had a presence.

A native of Neodesha, Baumwart graduated from Emporia State University where he earned bachelor and master degrees. Following college, Baumwart worked in the Emporia school system before coming to Iola.

“I graduated with a physical education and biology teaching degree. Emporia High School was kind enough to offer me a job so I stayed there for 18 years where I coached football, wrestling, track and baseball,” said Baumwart. “Then this job opened up and I came over. I don’t coach anymore, but I umpire once in a while. I’ve probably umpired five or six times this summer.”