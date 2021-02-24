Baylor shakes off rust to knock off ISU

Menu Search Log in

Undefeated Baylor resumed its season on a winning note Tuesday, defeating visiting Iowa State by five. It's the first game for the Bears, who had been idle for three weeks because of COVID issues.

February 24, 2021 - 9:49 AM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.

The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

Iowa State (2-17, 0-14) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in less than 6 1/2 minutes on a jumper by Tre Jackson. The Cyclones’ biggest lead was 32-15 when Harris made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 6:24 left in the first half.

