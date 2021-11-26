Bearcats have unfinished business to take care of

No. 4 Cincinnati is riding a successful formula to the College Football Playoffs: Beat everyone on its schedule and wait out the other contenders in front of the Bearcats in the rankings.

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference; CFP No. 4) are looking for a repeat performance of last weekend’s events when they play at East Carolina on Friday.

Cincinnati, ranked outside the CFP’s final four, topped SMU 48-14 and watched Oregon fall at Utah. The Ducks were ranked third in the CFP and their loss cleared the way for Cincinnati move into the playoff field at No. 4 in the committee’s latest Top 25.