Bearcats have unfinished business to take care of

Cincinnati is on the cusp of being the first group of five team to crack the College Football Playoff.

But before that, the Bearcats have to take care of East Carolina on Friday night. ECU is on a four-game win streak.

November 26, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts in the second quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

No. 4 Cincinnati is riding a successful formula to the College Football Playoffs: Beat everyone on its schedule and wait out the other contenders in front of the Bearcats in the rankings. 

The Bearcats (11-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference; CFP No. 4) are looking for a repeat performance of last weekend’s events when they play at East Carolina on Friday.

Cincinnati, ranked outside the CFP’s final four, topped SMU 48-14  and watched Oregon fall at Utah. The Ducks were ranked third in the CFP and their loss cleared the way for Cincinnati move into the playoff field at No. 4 in the committee’s latest Top 25. 

