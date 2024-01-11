 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Belichick’s tenure in New England ends

Bill Belichick, who teamed up with Tom Brady to win six NFL championships as head coach of the New England Patriots, announced he is stepping down as head coach Monday. He exits 14 wins shy of the NFL record for head coaches.

January 11, 2024 - 1:47 PM

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, ending his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era.

Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft announced the move to the media Thursday at Gillette Stadium. They didn’t take questions, though Kraft scheduled an availability for later in the day.

Belichick, 71, is just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular-season victories earlier this season, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. With 333 wins including the playoffs, Belichick trails only Shula (347) for the record for victories by a coach.

