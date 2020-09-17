Menu Search Log in

Big 10 will play this fall

Big Ten officials reversed course Wednesday, and said the 2020 football season will begin Oct. 24, with each team playing eight games. Previously, the conference had planned on beginning football in either the winter or spring.

September 17, 2020 - 9:55 AM

A locked section of fencing around the Michigan State football practice field on the campus in East Lansing on Aug. 10. Photo by Ryan Garza / Detroit Free Press / TNS

Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Each team will play eight games in eight weeks and the conference championship game will be held Dec. 19 — if all goes well. That should give the Big Ten an opportunity to compete for the national championship.

