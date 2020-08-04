Menu Search Log in

Big 12 colleges agree to 10-game schedule format

The Big 12 football season will be a bit shorter this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the schools will play a single non-conference game, then play the other nine member universities.

August 4, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Texas Christian head coach Gary Patterson prepares to lead his team onto the field against Stanford in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2017. Photo by Rodger Mallison / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / TNS

Big 12 schools agreed Monday night to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered 2020 season continued to fall into place.

The Big 12’s university presidents signed off on a 10-game schedule, adjusted to deal with potential disruptions from COVID-19 that lets schools play one nonconference opponent at home. A specific start date for conference play was not determined. The conference said in a news release it will likely begin mid-to-late September and the expectation is nonconference games will be completed before league play starts.

“We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

