Big 12 defenders making a mark with interceptions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Big 12 defenders are getting interceptions in bunches, with many getting the ultimate thrill of making it to the end zone.

League players grabbed 21 interceptions over the weekend, and the Big 12’s 114 picks this season are the most in the Bowl Subdivision.

Cobee Bryant of Kansas showed why he’s a two-time selection to the all-Big 12 defensive first team with three interceptions against Houston on Saturday.

“It was a crazy day,” Bryant said. “I was shocked myself.”

Kansas State’s Marques Sigle and UCF’s Brandon Adams each returned an interception for a touchdown on Saturday — and two others Big 12 players almost joined them.

Cobee for 3

Bryant’s interceptions were the most by a Bowl Subdivision player this season. He became the first Kansas player with three picks in a game since 1958. His four interceptions this season matched his career high from a year ago.

“I was like, ‘Man, you really throwing these balls to me, man? You just donate me the ball,’” Bryant said. “Like, OK, I don’t mind, I’m just going to catch it.

“It felt good. We brought a lot of energy today.”

Bryant was questionable to play against Houston after sustaining an undisclosed injury against Arizona State on Oct. 5. But he said he worked hard preparing to return to the field.

He got his postgame celebrating done before quickly turning his attention to the Sunflower State showdown on Saturday at No. 16 Kansas State.

“We’re ready for K-State,” he said. “Everybody knows it’s a rivalry game. That’s the main focus.”

Two TDs for Sigle

Kansas State’s Marques Sigle has six career interceptions. Two have gone for touchdowns, and both were returned 43 yards. One came when he played at North Dakota State in 2022. The other happened Saturday night in the Wildcats’ 45-18 win at West Virginia.

Sigle said his “eyes got big” when he stepped in front of a Garrett Greene pass and went untouched with the ball into the end zone. Sigle said he knew an opportunity had presented itself when he saw West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement in a spot where he usually doesn’t line up.

“We already knew something was up. Just from film, we knew,” Sigle said. “Just took a guess, and we guessed right.”

When he first arrived at K-State from the FCS level, “I just was thinking about getting a pick-6, what it would feel like on this stage, on the Power Four level,” Sigle said. “It was just everything that I dreamt of.”