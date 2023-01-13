 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Big 12 hasn’t seen a season like this — top to bottom — in a decade

Highly competitive games from top to bottom foretells a tense race for the Big 12 championship this season. All signs point to more excitement for the rest of the season.

January 13, 2023 - 1:29 PM

Texas Longhorns forward Christian Bishop (32) is fouled by Stanford Cardinal forward Max Murrell (10) as he broke to the basket on a second half drive at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, December 18, 2022. Texas defeated Stanford, 72-62. This is the first of a quadruple-header of mens and women’s basketball teams participating in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Photo by TNS

From top to bottom, the Big 12 hasn’t started conference play like this in a decade.

No. 11 Kansas State has already surpassed last season’s overall win total and made an impressive Top 25 poll debut this week after being picked to finish last in the 10-team league with new coach Jerome Tang and a completely revamped roster.

The Wildcats (15-1) have won their first four Big 12 games, just like defending national champion No. 2 Kansas and No. 14 Iowa State, which is surging again after a surprise run to the NCAA Sweet 16 last March.

