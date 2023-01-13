Big 12 hasn’t seen a season like this — top to bottom — in a decade

From top to bottom, the Big 12 hasn’t started conference play like this in a decade.

No. 11 Kansas State has already surpassed last season’s overall win total and made an impressive Top 25 poll debut this week after being picked to finish last in the 10-team league with new coach Jerome Tang and a completely revamped roster.

The Wildcats (15-1) have won their first four Big 12 games, just like defending national champion No. 2 Kansas and No. 14 Iowa State, which is surging again after a surprise run to the NCAA Sweet 16 last March.