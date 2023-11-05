Big 12 race a jumble

The Big 12 championship game could still turn into a farewell party for seventh-ranked Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma, and one more meeting of the Red River rivals before changing leagues next year.

But while the Longhorns (7-1, 4-1, No. 7 CFP) and Sooners (7-1, 4-1, No. 9 CFP) begin November tied for the Big 12 lead, the Southeastern Conference-bound teams aren’t alone atop the standings. They are part of a five-way tie with defending Big 12 champ and No. 25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1), Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) and Iowa State (5-3, 4-1).

“We’re starting to find that I think our league is probably a little stronger than people give it credit for in early September … and maybe some of these other leagues aren’t quite as strong,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Our league is tough.”