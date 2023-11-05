 | Sun, Nov 05, 2023
Big 12 race a jumble

The top two teams in the Big 12 standings play in the title game Dec. 2 at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. No other FBS league has such a logjam at the top of the standings.

November 5, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, talks with field judge Randy Smith in the second quarter against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images/TNS

The Big 12 championship game could still turn into a farewell party for seventh-ranked Texas and No. 10 Oklahoma, and one more meeting of the Red River rivals before changing leagues next year.

But while the Longhorns (7-1, 4-1, No. 7 CFP) and Sooners (7-1, 4-1, No. 9 CFP) begin November tied for the Big 12 lead, the Southeastern Conference-bound teams aren’t alone atop the standings. They are part of a five-way tie with defending Big 12 champ and No. 25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1), Oklahoma State (6-2, 4-1) and Iowa State (5-3, 4-1).

“We’re starting to find that I think our league is probably a little stronger than people give it credit for in early September … and maybe some of these other leagues aren’t quite as strong,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “Our league is tough.”

