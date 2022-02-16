 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Big 12 women’s race still up for grabs

With the Big 12 women’s basketball season coming down to its final few weeks, the conference championship race is one of the closest in over a decade.

February 16, 2022 - 9:55 AM

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)

No. 6 Iowa State is currently sitting in first place with a 10-2 conference record. The Cyclones won their only Big 12 regular-season crown in 2000, and have a huge week ahead. They are at Texas on Wednesday, and have a home contest on Saturday against Oklahoma, which is currently a game behind in the standings.

“It’s a really big week,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Going to Texas, we haven’t played them very well lately and Oklahoma is playing at a very high level. Our league has been very good this year.”

