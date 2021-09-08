 | Wed, Sep 08, 2021
Big 12 working quickly to expand before Oklahoma, Texas depart

The Big 12 Conference isn't waiting long to react to the news that Oklahoma and Texas will depart sometime for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12 is eyeing several potential replacements, including BYW, Cincinnati and Houston.

Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor band plays on the field before the Bears play host to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 7, 2019. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS)

The Big 12 survived college football’s last significant conference realignment a decade ago because the league still had Texas and Oklahoma. 

With the pending move of its only national championship winners to the Southeastern Conference creating another seismic shift, the Big 12 this time quickly moved into expansion mode. The league could add to its remaining eight members even before the Longhorns and Sooners are gone.

There will be no perfect replacements for Texas, the nation’s richest athletic program, or Oklahoma, the six-time defending conference champion that is still the only Big 12 team to make the four-team College Football Playoff. And as of now there won’t be any other teams coming in from other Power Five leagues with the Longhorns and Sooners starting SEC play no later than the 2025 season.

