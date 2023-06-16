 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Bike Across Kansas stops in Chanute

The annual Bike Across Kansas tour is currently going on and cyclists were in Chanute on Thursday afternoon. They will continue their trek to Garnett on Friday and wrap up in Pleasanton Saturday.

June 16, 2023 - 3:01 PM

A cyclist sets up camp in front of Chanute High School on Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHANUTE — Bike Across Kansas arrived in Chanute Thursday afternoon for the third day of its annual trek.

The riders were to have arrived in Garnett Friday afternoon before reaching their final destination of Pleasanton on Saturday. Riders from all over the country have joined the tour to experience the beauty Kansas has to offer.

The tour began at the Colorado border and continued in Elkhart last Friday, June 9. Some of the towns the tour has stopped in included Satanta, Spearville, Stafford, Newton and Eureka. The trek covers 539 miles across nine days. 

