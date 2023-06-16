Bike Across Kansas stops in Chanute

CHANUTE — Bike Across Kansas arrived in Chanute Thursday afternoon for the third day of its annual trek.

The riders were to have arrived in Garnett Friday afternoon before reaching their final destination of Pleasanton on Saturday. Riders from all over the country have joined the tour to experience the beauty Kansas has to offer.

The tour began at the Colorado border and continued in Elkhart last Friday, June 9. Some of the towns the tour has stopped in included Satanta, Spearville, Stafford, Newton and Eureka. The trek covers 539 miles across nine days.