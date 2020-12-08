Menu Search Log in

Bills too much for 49ers, 34-24

The Buffalo Bills moved one step closer to a division title Monday, defeating San Francisco, 34-24. Josh Allen tossed for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

December 8, 2020 - 10:44 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The passes zipped through the air one by one, almost always finding their intended target right on the hands and in stride.

By the time Josh Allen was done, the quarterback had finished one of the best games of his young NFL career, and the Buffalo Bills once again looked like one of the league’s elite teams.

Allen threw for 375 yards and tied a career high with four touchdown passes as the Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a thoroughly impressive 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

