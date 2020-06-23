Menu Search Log in

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Ryan Blaney inched his way to the finish line in a photo finish to earn the victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go Monday, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Wallace.

“I think it’s great that everybody really came together,” Blaney said. “I don’t want it to be remembered as a terrible day or a bad day in NASCAR.

