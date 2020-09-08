Menu Search Log in

Boston takes 3-2 lead

The Boston Celtics blasted Toronto, 111-89, to take a 3-2 series lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup. Boston hopes to close out the series Wednesday.

By

Sports

September 8, 2020 - 9:13 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The game plan from Boston coach Brad Stevens was simple: Start things off with an increased effort on defense to set an immediate tone.

The Celtics did exactly as he asked — and put the reigning NBA champions on the ropes.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the Celtics never trailed, rolling past the Toronto Raptors 111-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

