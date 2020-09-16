Menu Search Log in

Heat win Game 1 thriller

Bam Adebayo's key block late in overtime gave the Miami Heat a 117-114 win Monday over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit in the contest.

Sports

September 16, 2020 - 9:49 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler thought he won the game for Miami with a 3-pointer late in regulation.

He put the Heat ahead again in overtime — and then Bam Adebayo finished it off with the biggest block of his career.

Butler’s three-point play with 12 seconds left put Miami up for good, Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt in the final seconds and the Heat rallied time and again to beat the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

