Heat win Game 1 thriller

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler thought he won the game for Miami with a 3-pointer late in regulation.

He put the Heat ahead again in overtime — and then Bam Adebayo finished it off with the biggest block of his career.

Butler’s three-point play with 12 seconds left put Miami up for good, Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt in the final seconds and the Heat rallied time and again to beat the Boston Celtics 117-114 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.