Braves trade for oft-injured Sale

Chris Sale, who has yet to complete a full season since 2018 because of injuries, has been traded from Boston to the Atlanta Braves. Sale had made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists while with the Red Sox over the past seven seasons.

January 2, 2024 - 2:13 PM

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Toronto. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale’s injury-filled career with the Red Sox ended Saturday when the 34-year-old left-hander accepted a trade to the Atlanta Braves that sent infielder Vaughn Grissom to Boston.

Boston also is giving cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024, the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. That 2024 salary includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039.

Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016. He has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, and returned to a big league mound on Aug. 14, 2021.

