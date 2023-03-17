 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Brehm claims share of lead at Valspar

Ryan Brehm was having a solid round in the Valspar Championship. One swing made it a memorable round. Brehm made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole. That led to a 66 and gives Brehm a three-way share of the lead with Stephan Jaeger and Adam Schenk.

March 17, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Nick Gabrelcik, who graduated from Mitchell High in Pasco County, hits the ball off the tee on the 11th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort on Thursday.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Brehm turned a good round into a memorable one Thursday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole at Innisbrook for a 5-under 66 that led to a three-way share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

Stephan Jaeger also had a 66, while Adam Schenk joined them with the low score in the afternoon on the Copperhead course.

Jordan Spieth, back at Innisbrook for the first time in five years, had a bogey-free round and was particularly sharp with the putter, making birdie putts of 60 feet and 30 feet on his way to a 67. Also at 67 were former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and Maverick McNealy.

