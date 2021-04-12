 | Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Matsuyama makes history at Augusta

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama became Japan's first ever Masters champion Sunday. He built a substantial lead Saturday, then cruised to a one-shot victory to earn the fabled green jacket.

April 12, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The pressure was even more than Hideki Matsuyama could have imagined when he stood on the first tee Sunday at Augusta National. So was the emotion when he walked off the 18th green as the first Masters champion from golf-mad Japan.

His arms securely inside the sleeves of the green jacket, he thrust them in the air.

Ten years after he made a sterling debut as the best amateur at the Masters, the 29-year-old Matsuyama claimed the ultimate prize and took his place in history.

