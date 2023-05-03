Brother of Patrick Mahomes charged

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into jail Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, online court records show. He was being held on $100,000 bond and was due to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Under his bond conditions, he won’t be allowed to discuss his case publicly once he’s released.

The probable cause affidavit in the case was not immediately available. But The Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Jackson Mahomes at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.