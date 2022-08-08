 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Browns’ Hunt returns to practice

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt returned to training camp after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, and then his truncated weekend holdout after his demand to be traded also was denied.

By

Sports

August 8, 2022 - 1:30 PM

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt laughs with teammates between reps during drills at day 10 of Cleveland Browns training camp. Photo by TNS

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ training camp hasn’t lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, there’s a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt — even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old’s fight for an extension is “normal.”

The NFL’s rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest, but rejoining on Sunday. Hunt was not made available to speak with the media.

Related
August 1, 2022
July 22, 2022
June 7, 2022
August 6, 2019
Most Popular