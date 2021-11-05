 | Fri, Nov 05, 2021
Browns release Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. turned 29 on Friday.

His present from the Cleveland Browns? His release after restructuring his contract.

November 5, 2021 - 1:44 PM

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks for running room after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the second half.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who cut ties with the receiver on Friday.

Beckham’s exit came on his 29th birthday, a few days after his father shared a video highlighting when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to Beckham

The Browns didn’t appreciate the video or that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield, who said he was willing to work things out. Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry on agreeable financial terms for his departure.

