Bryant takes checkered on hot night in Humboldt

Fort Scott's Andy Bryant, Humboldt's Jackson McGowen, Tim Day of Camdenton, Mo., and Derrek Wilson of Chanute were the feature winners at Humboldt Speedway Friday.

August 2, 2021 - 9:11 AM

Andy Bryant, second from right, celebrates with supporters after winning the B-Mods feature race Friday at Humboldt Speedway. Photo by Dayton Sutterby / Finish Line Photography

HUMBOLDT — It was scorching hot Friday night at Humboldt Speedway, but not so hot as to bother a full field of the Midwest’s top drivers in four classes.

Ray’s Metal Depot B-Mod action featured the return of Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, who picked up where he left off: in the winner’s circle.

He was followed by runner-up Dillion McCowan out of Urbana, Mo. Cole Campbell, of Mexico, Mo., placed third, Jake Richards of Lansing claimed fourth, and Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., rounded out the top 5.

