Bryant takes checkered on hot night in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — It was scorching hot Friday night at Humboldt Speedway, but not so hot as to bother a full field of the Midwest’s top drivers in four classes.

Ray’s Metal Depot B-Mod action featured the return of Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, who picked up where he left off: in the winner’s circle.

He was followed by runner-up Dillion McCowan out of Urbana, Mo. Cole Campbell, of Mexico, Mo., placed third, Jake Richards of Lansing claimed fourth, and Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., rounded out the top 5.