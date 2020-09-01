Menu Search Log in

‘Bubble talk’ fills the air as U.S. Open gets underway

U.S. Open play began Monday, with players having to further isolate in some cases because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova were among the first-round winners.

Sports

September 1, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Novak Djokovic Photo by AAPIMAGE / DPA / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open — near-empty arenas; silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet; a lack of line judges — the aftereffects of one player’s positive test caused the biggest stir on Day 1.

Yes, plenty of matches were played amid a pandemic at the first Grand Slam tournament in nearly seven full months.

And, yes, first-round matches were lost — by 16-year-old Coco Gauff among the women, and No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman among the men. And won — by No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber among the women, and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Alexander Zverev among the men.

