Menu Search Log in

Buccaneers hold off Giants

A late 2-point attempt by the New York Giants fell short, securing a 25-23 victory for Tampa Bay Monday night. Tom Brady tossed a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

By

Sports

November 3, 2020 - 9:33 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lackluster for much of the game, Tom Brady did what he does best in the second half Monday night.

Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.

The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.

Related
April 22, 2020
March 27, 2020
March 20, 2020
November 26, 2018
Trending