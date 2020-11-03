Buccaneers hold off Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lackluster for much of the game, Tom Brady did what he does best in the second half Monday night.

Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.

The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.