Bucks capitalize on hot start to roll past Miami

Milwaukee's torrid early shooting put the Bucks firmly in control of their first-round matchup Monday with Miami. The Bucks hit 15 of 29 3-pointers in the first half and never looked back in taking a 2-0 series lead over the Heat with a 132-98 win.

May 25, 2021 - 8:42 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Bryn Forbes led Milwaukee’s scorching start from 3-point range as the Bucks trounced the Miami Heat 132-98 on Monday night to extend their lead in this first-round playoff series.

Milwaukee shot 22 of 53 from 3-point range – including 15 of 29 in the first half – and never trailed while leading by as many as 36 points. The Bucks’ 22 3-pointers were their highest total ever in a playoff game.

Forbes scored 22 points and went 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

