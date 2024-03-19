 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
‘Bucky Ball’ awaits KU challenge

The upstart Samford Bulldogs, under fourth-year head coach Bucky McMillan, will present a frenetic, 3-point-focused attack against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Thursday. It's a dream situation for McMillan, who won five Alabama state championships as a high school coach before ascending to the college ranks.

March 19, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Before taking over at Samford, Bucky McMillan was a five-time state champion head coach at a high school in his native Alabama. Photo by TNS file photo

Bucky McMillan was a Birmingham teenager the last time Samford went to the NCAA Tournament, on his way to being a player at one hometown college and then a highly successful coach at a local high school.

McMillan stayed put for his next role, too, with similar results.

The fourth-year Samford coach has led the 13th-seeded Bulldogs (29-5) to their best season ever and into the NCAA field for the first time since 2000. The Southern Conference champions face No. 4-seed Kansas in the first round on Thursday in Salt Lake City as one of college basketball’s highest scoring teams.

Bucky Ball is flying high.

“It’s a lot of excitement, man,” said McMillan, the SoCon coach of the year three times running. “And to do it here with a lot of people from this city that I’ve known my whole life …”

