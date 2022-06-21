Built RAAM tough

Latvian racer Arvis Sprude, 35, gives a friendly wave as he passes Piqua Tuesday morning while en route to Anapolis, Md., as part of the Race Across America.

The ultra-distance road cycling race is one of the largest annual endurance events in the world, taking riders from the Pacific Ocean beaches in Oceanside, Calif., to the shores of Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, a distance of more than 3,000 miles.

Iola Rotarians visit with Kurt Matzler Monday evening as he stops in Iola as part of the Race Across America. Matzler stands in 14th among solo riders, as of Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

The race began June 15, with the fastest riders completing the trek in about nine days.