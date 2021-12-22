Bus fire strands team

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire Saturday, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town.

The Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays when the fire occurred, according to the Holdrege Daily Citizen.

The bus was carrying 15 basketball players, three coaches and an athletic trainer. No one was injured. Holdrege volunteer firefighters received the call at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.