 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Busy Allen squad rolls past Kansas Wesleyan

Allen men's basketball defeated Kansas Wesleyan's junior varsity team Tuessday.

Now the Red Devils prepare for a weekend trip to Oklahoma and won't play at home for two weeks.

November 10, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Allen's Ed Wright hits a crossover during a game Photo by Reese Becker

Allen men’s basketball played its fourth game in a week on Tuesday against Kansas Wesleyan’s junior varsity squad. The Red Devils won 94-73.

Allen didn’t start well, struggling to get out of the gates. Allen’s slow start meant Kansas Wesleyan was able to jump out to an 8-3 lead early. Allen didn’t have the lead until 12:20 to go in the first half when the Red Devils went up 18-16.

Allen’s Hayden Hermreck runs in front of Chris Dixon Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Allen’s Ed Wright makes a layup Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Allen’s Ed Wright dribbles down the floor Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Allen’s Brandon Lawrence dribbles up the floor Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register
Once Allen took the lead, they never looked back and led 50-34 at the half. Kansas Wesleyan tried to come back, closing the gap to eight points in the second half. But Allen’s deep bench was too much for Kansas Wesleyan. Allen just had too many bodies to put in the game.

