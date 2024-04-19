 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
Busy week for area track athletes

Middle-schoolers from Yates Center, Le Roy, Colony, Burlington, Moran and Humboldt competed in track and field meets in Yates Center and Arma.

Sports

April 19, 2024 - 3:31 PM

Mamraton Valley Junior HIgh's Harley Cook competes in the long jump at a track meet in Yates Center Tuesday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

YATES CENTER — Warm and windy conditions greeted athletes taking part Tuesday in the Yates Center Middle School Invitational Track Meet.

Of local note, Humboldt Middle School’s eighth-grade girls and seventh-grade boys both brought home team trophies. The seventh-grade boys title was particularly nailbiting, with Humboldt edging Marmaton Valley by a single point, 86 to 85.

Crest, Southern Coffey County and the host Yates Center thinclads also participated.

The fun continued for Crest and Marmaton Valley on Thursday at the Northeast Junior High Invitational in Arma, where the breezy weather came with cold temps this time around. 

