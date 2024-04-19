Busy week for area track athletes

YATES CENTER — Warm and windy conditions greeted athletes taking part Tuesday in the Yates Center Middle School Invitational Track Meet.

Of local note, Humboldt Middle School’s eighth-grade girls and seventh-grade boys both brought home team trophies. The seventh-grade boys title was particularly nailbiting, with Humboldt edging Marmaton Valley by a single point, 86 to 85.

Crest, Southern Coffey County and the host Yates Center thinclads also participated.

The fun continued for Crest and Marmaton Valley on Thursday at the Northeast Junior High Invitational in Arma, where the breezy weather came with cold temps this time around.