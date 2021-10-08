 | Sat, Oct 09, 2021
Young runners take high marks

Crest, Yates Center and Marmaton Valley's younger runners finished near the top of their respective divisions Thursday at a meet in Pleasanton. The runners have a league meet next week to wind up the regular season.

October 8, 2021 - 3:07 PM

Crest Middle School runners, from left, Kaelin Nilges and Aubrey Allen run alongside Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Jarred Jamison in the eighth-grade race at the Pleasanton Invitational Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken

PLEASANTON — Runners from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center excelled, particularly in the younger divisions at Thursday’s Pleasanton Invitational Cross Country Meet.

The schools combined to have one varsity runner, Crest freshman Breakin Jones, who took 19th in the varsity boys run, finishing  in 20 minutes, 19.54 seconds.

The schools were wildly successful in the junior varsity races. Yates Center’s Jarrett Birk took second at 22:54.76, followed just behind by Zach Allee of Marmaton Valley in 22:58.95 in third.

