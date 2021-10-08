Young runners take high marks

PLEASANTON — Runners from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center excelled, particularly in the younger divisions at Thursday’s Pleasanton Invitational Cross Country Meet.

The schools combined to have one varsity runner, Crest freshman Breakin Jones, who took 19th in the varsity boys run, finishing in 20 minutes, 19.54 seconds.

The schools were wildly successful in the junior varsity races. Yates Center’s Jarrett Birk took second at 22:54.76, followed just behind by Zach Allee of Marmaton Valley in 22:58.95 in third.