 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Butler does it again; Knicks reach second round

Jimmy Butler waved good-bye to Milwaukee. New York finally got back to the second round. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant kept Memphis’ season alive. And the champion Golden State Warriors looked like the champion Golden State Warriors again.

By

Sports

April 27, 2023 - 1:09 PM

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series at Kaseya Center on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Miami.

Jimmy Butler waved good-bye to Milwaukee. New York finally got back to the second round. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant kept Memphis’ season alive. And the champion Golden State Warriors looked like the champion Golden State Warriors again.

Butler and the Miami Heat pulled off a stunner — to everyone but themselves, that is — by becoming the sixth No. 8 seed in NBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed, ousting Milwauke in five games. None of the other five upset wins were as one-sided; all the others ended up as 3-2 or 4-2.

Waiting for the Heat: The fifth-seeded Knicks, in what will rekindle a rivalry that started a generation ago. They ousted Cleveland in five games.

Related
April 20, 2023
April 18, 2023
February 6, 2020
July 2, 2019
Most Popular