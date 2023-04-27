Butler does it again; Knicks reach second round

Jimmy Butler waved good-bye to Milwaukee. New York finally got back to the second round. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant kept Memphis’ season alive. And the champion Golden State Warriors looked like the champion Golden State Warriors again.

Butler and the Miami Heat pulled off a stunner — to everyone but themselves, that is — by becoming the sixth No. 8 seed in NBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed, ousting Milwauke in five games. None of the other five upset wins were as one-sided; all the others ended up as 3-2 or 4-2.

Waiting for the Heat: The fifth-seeded Knicks, in what will rekindle a rivalry that started a generation ago. They ousted Cleveland in five games.